By IGHO OYOYO

Local Content Advocacy & Monitoring Group has called on the House of Representatives to compel the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and a Chinese Company, CPP Consortium to take away China Content from the $2.6 billion Ajaokuta- Abuja- Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project (AKKP) to promote Nigerian local content.

John Lebor, the Group’s Lead Solicitor, made the call while briefing journalists at the end of a meeting of the House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring with the management of NNPC, Brentex/CPP Consortium and Bablink Resources Ltd over alleged breach of local content Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation and companies were invited after a petition filed by Local Content Advocacy & Monitoring Group, in a letter dated February 2, 2021 addressed to the Speaker, House of Reprentatives over the alleged breach of local content in the award/execution of the Kaduna -Kano section of the Ajaokuta to Kaduna gas pipeline project awarded to Brentex/CPP Consortium.

The letter reads in parts “Mr Speaker, we wish to draw your very esteemed attention to the implicit violation of the Nigeria Local Content Act in the ongoing execution of the 40″ ×318.6 Km (BVS12-Kaduna-Kano Section) of the Ajaokuta to Kaduna to Kano Gas Pipeline Project (AKKP) Segment 2 being a contract awarded by the NNPC on behalf of the Nigerian government in 2015 to Brentex CPP”.

Lebor said the Group was going to petition the President to call NNPC to order to ensure that the project reflect Nigeria’s local content to avoid capital flight, lamenting that Nigerian companies were folding up and the $2.6 billion can help resuscitate them.

“At the award of that project, NNPC, BPP insisted that there must be a local content company with the capacity and Bablinks Nigeria Limited is the company that has that local content capacity in the sense that they have done a lot of pipeline projects in Warri with Shell and they are one of the best in the country. Now, Brentex Consortium, being a company without experience into oil and gas pipeline entered into partnership with Bablinks.

“The due process document that was produced by the Bureau for Public Enterprise that was taken to the Federal Executive Council to approve this contract, clearly specify that Brentex should be responsible for procurement of the pipelines while Bablinks should be responsible for construction and engineering services. So as technical partners, after they entered the agreement, they now removed Bablinks.

“If Bablinks was not part of the due process, there would have been no local content that the contract would have been awarded. So, because of the impact of that, it means that we went to China. Remember that the Brentex Consortium brought in the Chinese Company CPP because they claimed to be the company financing but when they came in, fraudulently they told NNPC we do not have the money, bring in the Chinese government. So, CPP was used to bring in the Chinese Government. The Chinese Government now offered loans to us at inhumane sovereign guarantee.

“They are not doing us a favour, they gave us money and we are going to pay for 10 years. What they have done is that, they now imported content. Let me tell you as a lawyer with 23 years of experience, I can tell you that the World Bank Report of 2001 clearly showed that China is the highest number one company in the world in terms of local content. If you go to China and you pay money into China, the only thing you can bring is a product, they can not allow you do anything. Why are they are allowing Chinese Companies to come here?

“So now they have in over 50 Chinese experts to come and take the job that locals will do. One Chinese Engineer that they are bringing, would earn what up to 500 Nigerians can not earn in that project. The first 30 kilometers pipelines they have done, Bablinks was given the first and they delivered. It’s a local company based in Warri with Nigerians, they have employed in Kaduna, in Kano and after that they are refusing to bring them in, they are bringing in the Chinese Companies to come and take over that project.

“NNPC has spent over $400 to import pipes from China and Brentex is telling you that is setting up a pipeline manufacturing company in Calabar, I was Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, they don’t have such plant anywhere in Calabar. The only Fabrication Academy is the one Cross River State Government is putting together”.

In his presentation, the NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Yusuf Usman said, the contract was awarded to the Brentex/CPP consortium which brought in Bablink Resource Ltd and all the terms of the contract have complied with the Local Content Act.

Usman who represented the Group Managing Director (GMD), Mele Kyari said, although Brentex/CPP was the main contractor, the NNPC does not dictate how the company deliver the contract or who it engage in the execution of the contract.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman, Brentex Nigeria Ltd, Sani Abubakar said Brentex is a 100% owned Nigerian company which was awarded the gas pipeline contract in line with local content laws.

Abubakar said: “We are here to say the facts, naked facts. I didn’t know the larger aspect of this hearing was about my relationship. “I am starting with myself. If we have known, our responses would have been more pronounced”.

Ruling, Chairman of the Committee, Legor Idagbo directed NNPC, Brentex/CPP, Bablinks to bring all documents related to the contracts as well as all agreements between parties involved within one week for further legislative action.

The Committee also directed the Clerk to write to Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to provide it with details of owners of the companies involved in the project contract.