The paramount ruler of Ini local government area, Akwa ibom State, Edidem Etim Edward Akpan, has appealed to Governor Udom Emmanuel to pay their statutory stipends directly from the state government’s coffers instead of the council account.

The royal father made the appeal while speaking in an interview in his palace at Odoro Ikpe, headquarters of the council.

The monarch lamented his inability to discharge his statutory responsibilities due to cash crunch.

He blamed the local government administration of not releasing their monthly pay on time, saying such problem has rendered his palace handicapped in performing his major role as the custodian of the tradition matters within his domain.

“The local government council chairmen are not treating us well in terms of timely release of our monthly pay.

“The state government should take up and pay us directly because the paramount ruler here are the ones closer to the people most.

“We need money to take care of a lot of issues our people are solely depending upon us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I emerged the Paramount ruler, my people were so happy about the development because they expected a lot from me; they expected that our deplorable roads network would be taken care of but today the reverse is the case”, he stressed.

Edidem Akpan, who also bared his mind on other challenges bedeviling his domain, noted that crises of food and communal wars have combined to create tense atmosphere and scare away investors.

“We have an abandoned rice project here which the federal government can step in and revamp for the benefit of all and for food sufficiency but to no avail, I want the government to come in to Ini and help us”, he said, adding that such intervention could go a long way towards addressing the prevailing food crisis in Ini and other environs.

For socioeconomic activities to effectively thrive in his domain, he solicited the intervention of security agencies to put an end to the perennial communal clashes between the people of Nkari and Ussaka, in Abia state which, according to him, has led to the dislocation of hundreds of his subjects and “farmlands abandoned in this farming season”.

Several people have lost their lives in the crises and being and agrarian community famers could not cultivate their farms due to the incessant war.

While blaming the consistent conflicts on restive and jobless youths, the Paramount ruler, who commended governor Emmanuel’s efforts so far in industrializing the state, appealed for such gesture to be extended to Ini Local Government, noting the measure, if implemented would reduce tension in his domain.