The incessant attacks by bandits in Niger State, especially in Niger East and Niger North zones have posed a humanitarian crisis in the areas with population of those in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state growing on a daily basis.

Since the attacks assumed a new dimension, no fewer than 1,450 people among them women and children, have been abducted in the past two years in the state and dozens of the locals killed .The terrorists usually run over entire communities they have targeted .Some local residents claimed that 55 people were killed in recent attacks.

Investigation revealed that 15, 000 more IDPs in various camps following the renewed attacks on the villages by bandit mostly in the Kontagora, Rafi and Shiroro axis of the state

Until last week’s attack on some villages in Niger South, the region has not recorded any fatal case in the past one year. Thus there were no IDPs’ camps in the area but with the attack on almost 10 villages in Lavun local government area , some of the villagers relocated to Batati, the nearest and safest place.

This came as the state government announced over the week that 200 terrorists/bandits were killed in a renewed onslaught on them by the security agencies using both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

In Kontagora, for instance. there are about four IDPs camps; in Rafi, there are two camps while in Munya and Shiroro where it was confirmed that members of ISWAP and Boko Haram operates side by side with bandits with explosions in Galadima Kogo, the population of those in IDPs camps has further increased .

LEADERSHIP Weekend visit to the IDPs’ camps in Gwada, Shiroro and Kontagora local government areas showed that more people have been displaced by the bandits/terrorists,thereby putting more pressure on the camps’ facilities, which are mostly public schools or buildings.

Apart from the problems of having enough food and shelter, findings showed that the situation has a serious effect on education, health, water, sanitation hygiene.

A source hinted that the number of out- of-school children has increased by 50 percent because of the upsurge in attacks on communities in Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Mariga, Magama, Rijau, Mashaegu and parts of Wushishi local government area.

Most of the camps are located in public primary and secondary schools, thereby stalling academic activities and exposing both the IDPs and pupils/students to diseases or more attacks

It was observed at Gwada camp in Central Primary School that the population of the IDPs is mostly women, children and the aged. In this camp, over 30 people share a classroom along with their children who sleep on the only few available blankets and mattress and sometimes on a bare floor, raising fears of disease outbreak in the camp. .

The headmaster of Central Primary School in Gwada, Mallam Ibrahim Nuhu, said the condition of the people in the camp is beyond explanation.

“It is something you can see on your own. You can see in one classroom over 30 people with their children sleeping in it. There is no toilet facility, they take their bath in any available open space. They defecate in any area.. This is what I’m passing through as the headmaster of this school in the last three years. The pupils only come to school at 8:00am and leave at break time, “ he lamented.

The IDPs only means of survival in the camp is menial jobs.

According to Amons Kilishing, one of the displaced persons from Kaure; a village where the terrorists allegedly hoisted their flag late last year in Shiroro council, his house and his farm were razed down by the terrorists who invaded the community.

He said during the attack, 15 people were killed by the terrorists and 27 others were abducted including his two children and his elder brother’s wife .

Amos said: “ I was left with nothing apart from the dress I had on me; in the camp, I engaged in manual labour to feed my six children and wife.”

The plight of these victims of insecurity in Shiroro and Munya is compounded by the presence of terrorists’ informants in their midst who serve as go between to collect ransom for the bandits.

The terrorists sometimes come on threir own to collect what they call “taxes” in places like Rafi and Mariga and there is always a negotiator who are mandated to collect ransom for them

An officer in- charge of the camp from Shiroro local government Bala Aliyu said the council chairman is doing his best to alleviate the IDPs’ plight.

“At times he will bring food items such as rice, yams and others to the camp but the problem is that it cannot go as a result of their increasing population,” ,he said.

It was learnt that 25 communities in Munya and Shiroro councils have been deserted as a result of the activities of the terrorists who have repeatedly attacked them in recent weeks.

A source at the Kontagora IDPs’ camp told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the situation there is further compounded by shortage of food items to feed the displaced people.

It was learnt that many of those attacked from Mariga, Magama, Mashaegu and Rijau were all in Kontagora in over camp

To ameliorate their plight, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello represented by the Deputy, Governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso recently distributed food and non-food items to the displaced persons.

A total of 450 bags of rice, 130 bags of maize, 80 jerrycans of palm oil, 80 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 80 cartons of maggi, 80 bags of salt, 500 pieces of mat, 500 pieces of blanket, 60 cartons of bathing soap, 60 cartons of washing soap, 50 cartons of macaroni, 50 cartons of Spaghetti, buckets, spoons and plates were distributed in two batches to the IDPs.

The director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Ahmed Inga confirmed to LEADERSHIP Weekend that there were challenges of food as well as that of water, sanitation and hygiene in the camps

He said the state government is doing her best, but “we are open to any help from anywhere. The governor has been categorical on this; we are truly overwhelmed; we have IDPs’ camps in all the affected local government areas. For instance, in Kontagora we have four camps that we have visited.”

On the population of the IDPs, he said that as the attacks on villages increase so also the population at the camps, adding that the government was taking steps to ensure that the people have minimum comfort and eventually return safely to their homes.

Similarly, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials to the camps in Kontagora. The director-general of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, during the distribution of the relief materials to victims at the Kontgora IDPs’ Camps, said the items were to mitigate their hardship and demonstrate the federal government’s empathy for them.

He said the affected communities were from Kontagora, Mariga, Magama, Mashegu and Wushishi local government areas, which suffered loss of lives and the destruction of their property due to recent bandits’ attacks.

He said based on the report of NEMA Minna operations office after the need assessment, the agency brought 500 bags rice (10kg), 1,500 bags of maize (10kg), 1,500 bags of beans (10kg), 150 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs), 250 cartons of seasoning cube, 75 bags of salt (20kg) and 125 cartons of tin tomato.

He listed other items as 1,200 bags of cement (50kg), 1, 000 pieces of ceiling boards, 800 bundles of roofing sheets, 60 bags of nails (25kg), 300 packets of zinc nails, 1,000 pieces of mattresses and 1,000 pieces of mosquito- treated nets.

Others were 1,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of blankets, 1,000 pieces of guinea brocade, 1,500 pieces of children’s wear, 1,000 pieces of women’s wear, 1,000 pieces of men’s wear, 200 cartons of toilet soap and 200 cartons of detergent.

Ahmed stated that the items were to complement the efforts of the Niger State government and corporate organisation as well as individuals in providing succor to mitigate their sufferings .

The Sarikin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau, appreciated the concern of the federal government for the provision of the relief materials, but urged the government to urgently address the security situation for the victims to return to their communities.

Just last Wednesday, the commissioner for local government and internal security Emmanuel Umar announced that 200 bandits had been killed in the new kinetic and non-kinetic engagement the state had adopted.

He said the new collaboration is between communities which are affected, the traditional rulers, vigilantes and the security agencies as the driving force.