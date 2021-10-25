A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has revealed that renewable energy employment globally reached 12 million last year, up from 11.5 million in 2019.

The report contained in the eight edition of ‘Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2021’ was made public at a high-level opening of IRENA’s collaborative framework on just and inclusive transitions, co-facilitated by the United States and South Africa.

The report confirms that Covid-19 caused delays and supply chain disruptions, with impacts on jobs varying by country and end use, and among segments of the value chain.

While solar and wind jobs continue to lead global employment growth in the renewable energy sector, accounting for a total of 4 million and 1.25 million jobs respectively, liquid biofuels employment decreased as demand for transport fuels fell. Off-grid solar lighting sales suffered, but companies were able to limit job losses.