The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clash was between members of Ayez and Barga confraternities.

One of the victims identified as ‘Mgbamgba’ who was alleged to be a member of Ayez confraternity from Oriuzo in Ezza North, allegedly led a squad that killed a member of Barga confraternity.

The killing was on Sunday morning at Umuoghara quarry site in the same local government area.

Consequently, members of Barga in a reprisal mission, on Sunday evening, trailed Mgbamgba, on his way back from a child dedication ceremony and allegedly shot him and his girlfriend.

At Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area, another person identified as Mr Chikwado Nweke popularly known as ‘Quack’ alleged to be a member of Barga was shot dead at Ikwo road, Onueke, on Sunday night.

The deceased who was from Amuzu in Ezza South Local Government Area, until his death, worked as a ‘tout’ at Ezekuna Motor Park in Onueke.

His killers reportedly threw his corpse into a nearby gutter, where it was later found on Monday morning and had been deposited in a morgue in Onueke.

Meanwhile, DSP Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi when contacted, said the Command was yet to receive report of the incident.

Odah, however, urged members of the public whose relations were allegedly killed to report the matter to the police for immediate action. (NAN)