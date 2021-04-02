BY ADEGWU JOHN |

In the face of renewed smuggling activities across Nigeria’s borders, especially petroleum products, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, said he would not

recommend closure of land borders to the federal government.

A national daily recently reported that daily petrol consumption in Nigeria had risen to over 72 million litres and cited industry officials as blaming the development on the smuggling of the product across the borders.

Babandede said he would not canvass the option because it would pose serious consequences for the national economy.

Responding to LEADERSHIP Friday enquiries at the NIS headquarters in Abuja, Babandede said the service had designed the NIS National Boarder Management Strategy 2019 to 2023, which articulated a five-year vision and institutional approach to border management.

He said the strategy which was formulated in collaboration with European Union (EU) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) aimed at eradicating all forms of border security challenges including smuggling.

The CG, who blamed the notorious smuggling activities on the porous nature of Nigeria’s borders, said the full implementation of the strategy would ensure that smugglers and traffickers are not allowed to leave or enter the country.

He said the NIS had complied with the directive of the minister of interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and deployed 50 per cent of its workforce to border areas and established four new special border commands in Idi-Iroko, Ogun State, Mfum, Cross River State, Jibiya, Katsina State and Illela in Sokoto State to increase surveillance across the borders.

Babandede said the newly launched data communication, command and control centre at the NIS headquarters would provide real-time monitor on various land borders for effective border management.