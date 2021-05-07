Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State says with the renewed zeal amongst the military and other security agencies in the country and the support of the federal government, the security challenges in the state will soon be over.

Sani Bello stated this in an interview after a special prayer session for God’s intervention to bring an end to the insecurity that has bedevilled most parts of the country, held at the Minna Central Mosque.

He urged everyone to remain calm as the state has received tremendous support, adding that with the present support and the new confidence among the security agents, the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are returning to their homes to live their normal lives.

“I am calling on the people to be calm. In the last 48 hours we have received a lot of support with regards to security agents from the federal government; I believe they are mobilising themselves.

“I am very confident with the zeal I can see from the security agencies, I believe everyone will soon be back to their homes and farms,” he said.

The governor explained that some of the recently displaced persons had returned to their homes while others have been relocated close to their homes.

He expressed the hope that with the special prayer and all the measures taken by government, insecurity will soon end.

Top government functionaries that attended the special prayer session included the deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, members of the state executive council and the Emir of Minna, HRH. Umar Faruq Bahago.

The Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari, led a group of Ulamas and other Muslim faithful in the prayers which dwelt on the recitation of some verses from the Holy Qur’an.