Renowned Legal Luminary, Pa Awomolo, Dies At 91

The Awomolo Family of Ilesa in Osun State, has announced the peaceful passing of their revered patriarch, Pa Folorunso Awomolo, at the age of 91.

The prominent legal figure breathed his last on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his residence on Imo Hill in Ilesa, Osun State.

In a statement issued by the family on Monday, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, they expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for blessing P. Awomolo with a long, purposeful life on earth.

The statement also conveyed the family’s appreciation for the outpouring of support and condolences received during the difficult time.

“We thank the Almighty for his long, blessed and purposeful life on earth,” the statement reads in part.

The statement said details regarding the funeral arrangements for Pa Awomolo will be made public by the family in due course.