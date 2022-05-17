Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) on Tuesday, stressed the need for the federal government to reopen the Chikanda and Barbara borders located along Kwara and Niger States.

The body said that reopening of the borders will promote trade along the corridors.

Addressing a press conference heralding the planned 62nd Annual General Meeting/Conference of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) holding in Ilorin between May 25-27, 2022, the KWACCIMA president, Olalekan Ayodimeji, said that traders and people in the affected communities were groaning over the border closure.

He noted that the people’s means of livelihood were daily being impacted by the border closure in the affected two states, adding that

the development had impacted negatively on the business community.

“We were told that the border was closed because of security and that arms and ammunitions were being pushed into Nigeria through our borders and thus the need to curtail the situation and close the borders.

“The federal government also said that some people take PMS at cheaper cost across Nigerian border to sell at higher cost outside the country, thereby jeopardising the nation’s economy because the fuel sellers get subsidy from federal government.

“So, the federal government is in the best position to analyse the success of the closures. But for all of us in the business community, of course, closing the border would affect us, because our people do a lot of trans-border businesses on those corridors. And some of them are mainly informal, which we appeal to government to help us formalise and even help the government by so doing. To us, border closure has affected us negatively,” he said.

Ayodimeji also commended Kwara State government for its determination to improve road infrastructure in the Kwara North senatorial district, saying that the district has the potential to earn the state foreign exchange.

“With the Chikanda road being embarked upon by the state government, it would be easier to go direct from the state capital to Kwara North axis rather than to first travel to parts of Oyo State before getting to areas in the Kwara North district,” he added.

On the 62nd AGM/conference of NACCIMA titled, “The Petroleum Industry Act and Related Policies: the Future of Nigeria Energy Sector”, the KWACCIMA president said that business leaders, entrepreneurs and relevant stakeholders would converge in Ilorin metropolis to draw attention of authorities and people of Kwara State to recent happenings in the business space in Nigeria and the state in particular.