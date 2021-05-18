In classical Greece, “speaking truth to power” was known as parrhesia. The tactic is similar to satyagraha (literally, “truth-force”) which Mahatma Gandhi used in seeking independence from British India.

Historian Clayborne Carson attributes the popularizing of the phrase in America to civil rights organizer and peace activist Bayard Rustin, reporting that he adapted it in the early 1940s from a saying of the Prophet Muhammad. Rustin adapted and condensed this concept as part of co-writing the pamphlet Speak Truth to Power: a Quaker Search for an Alternative to Violence, published in 1955.

In 1970, Albert O. Hirschman wrote that subordinates have three options: Exit, Voice, and Loyalty. However, according to Michel Foucault, only the courageous may pursue the truth-to-power course, as they risk losing their friends (as Winston Churchill did in the 1930s), their liberty, even their lives (as Liu Xiaobo did.).

In Nigeria’s recent history, one man, Umar Mohammed Bago representing Chanchaga federal constituency of Niger state became famous for telling truth to power and daring to tread where even the devil fears to dare at times.

By boldly calling out the federal authorities for their mishandling of the current general and pervasive insecurity being felt across the country, particularly in the North, Rep Bago suddenly became an accurate personification of the concept of political representation as the activity of making citizens “present” in public policy making processes.

By that act, which was in the best interest of the people he represents, Bago has proven himself consistent with a wide variety of views on what representing implies and what the duties of representatives are.

The passion and rare courage with which Bago told the actual truth to power regarding the regularity of incessant attacks, killings, kidnappings and sacking of entire communities in almost every northern Nigerian state implis he is acting on the expressed wishes of the people he represents, and not according to what most of his colleagues personally judge to be in the best interests of citizens.

By daring to speak truth to a federal government headed by his own All Progressives Congress, Bago has sufficiently justified why he contested for the position of Speaker, House of Representatives of Nigeria in the 9th National Assembly and why he came second to Femi Gbajabiamila.

His rare courage in putting his life and liberty on the line, has already earned him a prominent place in the realm of such essential leaders as Alexander Solzhenitsyn and Andrei Sakharov who were among those who suffered for speaking out against the USSR, or Dietrich Bonhoeffer in Nazi Germany, and Martin Luther King Jr. in the US, who lost their lives for speaking truth to power.

Backed by an impressively intimidating CV, Bago, having worked variously with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Afri-Bank PLC respectively, ventured into active politics in 2007 and managed such short time to attain this big feat.

When he once said: “I won’t back down, I just want to correct the mistake of the party leaders by opinion of zonings,” most people did not believe him until his recent show of commitment to the deliverance of his northern people who have practically being abandoned to the mercy of a rampaging banditry and other sundry crimes.

Articulate, always upright with the truth, Bago began to illustrate that he meant business, when in 2016, as Chairman of the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, he advised the management of the Maritime Commission that 83 staff should be sacked, warning, “that is how touts are employed.”

Since then, he has consistently remained consistent with providing quality representation for his people climaxing with the recent display of rare courage that is already propelling him up the hierarchy of genuine northern leaders.

(Dogara, an independent parliamentary analyst, wrote from Abuja).