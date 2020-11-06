... Describes the duo as worthy constituents

By Dickson Agbo

The Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has congratulated Mr. John Ameh and Mr. Peter Agbo Ekele on their appointments as Special Assistant, Media Research and Documentation to the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt.Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and as Editor of Leadership Newspapers respectively.

In a statement signed by his media Adviser, Mr. Andrew Agbese, described the appointments as deserving saying having known both men over the years, he has no doubt they will put their wealth of experience in the media to good use in their respective offices.

Dr. Ottah Agbo expresses his confident on them, saying that Ameh who had earlier worked as a correspondent of Punch Newspapers at the National Assembly, would work with the Speaker and his team to sustain a good image of the House, while Mr. Ekele, who has risen to the top position in the media organisation, should make the necessary innovations to surmount the challenges possed by the new media.

Dr. Ottah Agbo urged the two gentlemen whom he described as quintessential journalists, to remain hardworking and committed to their work and see themselves as ‘ambassadors of the pen profession.’

“I am eternally grateful to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the Management of Leadership Newspaper for the honour done to the Idoma people and particularly Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, for appointing two of our illustrious professionals into very sensitive positions, ‘ he said.

“On behalf of my family and the long suffering people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, I thank the Speaker and Leadership Newspapers for this great honour and congratulate the two quintessential gentlemen, friends and colleagues in the pen profession for the elevation. I charge them to be good ambassadors of journalism and the Idoma Nation.

“I wish them well and assure them of my cooperation to enable them succeed in their new assignments”. He concluded.