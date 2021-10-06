Member representing Bauchi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi has described the state government’s demolition of his house as against the rule of law and abdication of its responsibility of protecting the life and property of its citizens.

Abdullahi alleged that agents of the government caused grievous injury to the security guards of the property in question without any provocation in the demolition of the property, saying the action confirmed that the state government does not value the sanctity of human life. The state government on October 1, 2021, demolished Abdullahi’s house on Buba Yero Road.

Abdullahi at a press briefing yesterday through his lawyer, Hon Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, said the action of the state government came after his client, Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi filed a court case against the state government, the attorney-general of the state, the Ministry of Land and Survey, and State Urban Development Board.

Rahama said his client owned the property through purchase from the original owner, as a deed of assignment was prepared between the original owner and Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, and duly registered after Bauchi State government approved the consent to assign the property to Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi.

“The building construction on property covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. BA/39705 was not an illegal construction. The Bauchi State Government granted approval to Hon. Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi to erect the structures and in line with the Bauchi State Government approval that Hon. Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi commenced construction on his plot of land at No. 7 Buba Yero Road, old GRA, Bauchi”.