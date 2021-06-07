Alike Ikwo Development Union in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State and the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Hon Chinedu Ogah, have described as barbaric the killing and destruction of property in the renewed communal crisis between Enyibichiri Ikwo and Enyigba in Abakaliki local government area.

In a communique signed by the national president, Ikwo Development Union, Chief Emmanuel Mbam, president-general Ndufu-Alike Development Union, Rev Ukpai Sylvester, and the president-general, Noyo Development Union, Comrade Emeka Nwome, after its emergency meeting called on Governor David Umahi to ensure adequate security on the roads leading to Ikwo from Abakaliki town.

The unions said the renewed crisis between the two communities negates the efforts of the governor at re-modelling Ebonyi State into a world-class city.

According to the statement, “We condemn in strong terms the crisis between the people of Enyigba in Abakaliki LGA and their Enyibichiri brothers in Alike, Ikwo LGA which so far have claimed so many lives and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira”.

The groups noted that they are not in support of the crisis currently ravaging the area as a result of which many lives have been lost adding that the crisis masterminds are indigenes of Azuofia in Enyibichiri community.

They said the people of Azuofia are perpetrating the condemnable, barbaric and dastardly act for their own selfish gains pointing out that Ikwo and Izzi being brothers, “the people of Ikwo cannot and shall never wish to go into any war with our brothers. This is a time to honour the covenant handed down to us by our forefathers”.

They urged the state governor to mandate the Enyibichiri stakeholders to produce the perpetrators of the dastardly act while the Enyigba stakeholders be also mandated to produce the hoodlums unleashing mayhem in Echialike and Noyo communities.