By IGHO OYOYO

The House of Representatives member for Abuja Municipal Area Council /Bwari Federal Constituency, Hon. Micah Yohanna Jiba, on Friday lost his wife, Mrs. Christiana Micah Yohanna Jiba, to a sudden death.

This announcement was made by Jiba’s family members on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Jiba who could not hold his tears, confirmed her death to sympathizers, describing her demised as shocking and the worst thing that has happened to him.

“Our children and I are shocked. But I have to be strong for them. Nigerians should put our family in their prayers. Just like the day I married her, my wife was a blessing to people and touched the lives of everyone she met.

Although, she is gone now, but she will remain alive in our hearts forever. One thing I know is that Almighty God knows the best,” he said.

Mrs. Jiba, when she was alive has been a political support to her husband, mostly during his administrations as Chairman of AMAC.

She played a major role in uniting the women of AMAC together and ensuring that the administration affected indigent women positively.

Jiba and his wife were married for years and she died at the age of 47 years old, a union that produced four children.

Jiba, 51, was a former Councilor Garki Ward, Former Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and presently House of Representatives member for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency.