Hon. Olajide Olatubosun representing Atisbo/ Saki – East/ Saki – West federal constituency of Oyo – State has urged his constituents and all Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, tolerance and patriotism as they celebrate Christmas.

The lawmaker said most of the challenges being faced by the country today were caused by lack off love for one another adding that this season of Christmas has presented a fresh opportunity for the people to reflect on the real implications of the birth of Jesus which is about the love of God for mankind.

According to him, Jesus is an embodiment of love, tolerance and selflessness. He brought hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace to mankind.

“This Christmas is another opportunity for us to renew our commitment to show love to one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also an occasion to draw inspiration from the exemplary life and teachings of Jesus Christ, who taught us that the greatest law is love. If we love one another, there will be no evil in our society. To build an egalitarian society, we need the rule of love in addition to the rule of law.

Showing love to one another regardless of religious and ethnic affiliation and patriotism to our country are the necessary ingredients required in building a great nation.

Let’s internalize the teachings of Christ and aspire to live by his example. He loved all regardless of whether they love or hate Him. I therefore urge us to use this joyful season for deep reflection as we face the future with greater hope and determination,” he said.

The lawmaker also cautioned the people to celebrate with moderation while taking into cognizance the rampaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging the people to ensure they get vaccinated, he encouraged them to keenly observe the established protocols by wearing their face masks and keeping reasonable distances to avoid the spread of the virus.