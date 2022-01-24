A member of the House of Representatives representing Nassarawa local government area of Kano State Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmad, has petitioned the National Assembly on the incessant killings of small children in the name of kidnapping for ransom in his constituency.

Ahmad said Nasarawa federal constituency has become one of the notorious areas where children are missing mysteriously.

While on a condolence visit to the family of one of the recent victims, five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, who was kidnapped and killed by the proprietor of her school, Ahmad said he had submitted a petition to the national Assembly to compel the government to take drastic measures against the nefarious acts.

He said, “I have already petitioned the National Assembly and followed it with another move of converging of a security summit that would see all the chief imams, pastors, district and village heads coming together to tackle the disturbing scenario”.

Ahmad said that the number of children that are today missing from his Federal Constituency is so alarming that calls for immediate action to curtail it.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow children to be stolen and even killed by disgruntled elements who are hellbent in creating chaos and uncertainty amongst us, we must take all the necessary measures to stop it forthwith.”

