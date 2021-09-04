A Member of the House of Representatives representing Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency of Katsina State, Alhaji Mansur Ali Mashi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to create a budget monitoring technical committee at the Federal Ministry of Works.

The lawmaker in a statement, said he had addressed a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that some fraudulent individuals were allegedly diverting funds appropriated for projects at the ministry.

He added that civil servants in some cases colluded with contractors to divert funds meant for projects in the ministry.

Ali Mashi said he was ready to defend the allegations on the illicit activities at the federal ministry of works through documentary evidence.

According to him, the proposed budget monitoring committee would track the ongoing diversion of taxpayers’ money in the ministry.

The lawmaker also suggested that the committee would ensure that all projects that would be included in the next budgeting year are people-oriented, adding that the proposed committee should determine companies that will execute critical projects as well as ascertain the suitability of not only the projects but their location.

The committee, he said should determine the financial implications of each project to be executed.

He further suggested that at the end of every year the committee should visit the project location to ensure successful completion.