About 100 youths and women from Okene and Ogori/Magongo local government areas of Kogi State have benefited from one week training in fishery facilitated by the lawmaker representing Okene-Ogori/Magongo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Tijani Damisa.

The programme which was held at Ebira Muslims Community College, Okengwe (EMCCO) in Okene local government area of the state was organised by the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority in collaboration with Pure Diamond Consult Limited.

While declaring the one week training programme open, the representative of the Pure Diamond Consult Limited, Mr Kelechi Eze stated that the programme was part of the lawmaker’s campaign promises to the constituents.

He said the only way influential people can assist the less privileged in society was through a viable empowerment programme twhat would improve their standard of living.

Eze commended the sponsor for the good initiative, saying the programme has direct impact on the people and cautioned them against converting the starter packs to solve other problems.

In his remarks, the representative of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Mallam Mohammed Abbakura, charged the participants to channel the funds made available to them into the fishery business, noting that with commitment they can make a fortune out of the business.

The representative of the sponsor, Adams Ibrahim Kadoka, disclosed that each of the participants were empowered with fingerlings and N30,000 cash to kick start fish production in their localities to improve their standard of living.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to judiciously use the funds provided for the fish farming and reiterated the sponsor’s commitment to improve the standard of living of his constituents.

