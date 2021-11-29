The member representing Ehime-Mbano/ Ihitte-Uboma/ Obowo federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Chike Okafor has described the provision of health services as vital to improving the economic status of the citizenry.

Okafor stated this during the second day of the 5th edition of his annual health outreach programme for his constituency, where he emphasized that investments made in the healthcare are crucial to speeding up and entrenching development at the grassroots.

He explained that he has prioritised healthcare delivery in the last six years as a member of the National Assembly by attracting the construction of primary healthcare centres, introducing community health insurance in his constituency, as well as implementing health outreaches which had seen thousands of people benefitting from these interventions.

According to the lawmaker, previous editions of his free medical outreach have recorded hundreds of success stories, including successful surgeries carried out on constituents identified during the outreach.

Okafor expressed optimism that his interventions will contribute to the investments already being made by the Imo State government as part of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s 3Rs policy which recognised significant investment in the health sector as key to restoring Imo on the path of development and economic growth.

He said, “Development has been redefined, especially the last decade and half. When the United Nations speaks of development, be it the MDGs or the SDGs, you see healthcare at the core of its policy. This is why healthcare remains at the centre of the programmes and infrastructural projects I have attracted and initiated. A healthy populace is the foundation of any kind of progress a society hopes to make, hence my focus on solving the health challenges of the people and keeping them healthy.

“This fifth edition of my constituency health outreach will see more people benefiting from life changing surgeries they probably couldn’t afford or don’t know how to get these surgeries done. We have about 10,000 beneficiaries registered for the community health insurance under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but the class of surgeries we are offering as part of this outreach aren’t covered under community health insurance,” he said.