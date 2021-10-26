Chairman House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the operations of real estate developers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Hon Blessing Onuh, has said she would ensure that sanity returns to the sector in the nation’s capital.

Onuh who is the daughter of former Senate President David Mark said the House is inundated with complaints by members of the public against the operations of the developers.

She said the House has mandated her committee to investigate the operations of developers in the FCT and liaise with stakeholders to create legislation to sanitise the sector and curb sharp practices.

Onuh disclosed that the committee has called for submission of memoranda and invited all stakeholders in the real estate sector, government agencies, investors, home-buyers and the general public to a one -day public hearing on the investigation.

The public hearing is slated to hold on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021at the Conference Room 028 of the House of Representatives complex.

There have been complaints that estate developers take money from subscribers without fulfilling their end of the bargain by providing the residential houses as promised.

In August 2021, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (EFCC) announced that it had recovered N53 billion from one of such developers.

Asides failing to deliver, they also lease or sell the same properties to multiple clients, deliver poorly constructed homes, among other irregularities.

A 2020 report by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), an affiliate to Transparency International (TI), identified cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt as Nigeria’s major black spots of high-level capital flights, adding that the media and court reports point to the involvement of criminals running fraud syndicates, drug trafficking and buying up or developing properties.

The report said, “The Nigerian real estate sector has long provided opportunities for persons and companies to launder illegally acquired funds.”

“The share of the real estate services to the nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated at around seven per cent per annum. It is a significant contributor to the economy and has the capacity to fast-track the growth of the nation’s economy, if adequately structured.”