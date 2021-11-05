House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to repair leaking oil pipes in Rivers State and other locations to protect the aquatic lives of the people and prevent environment degradation.

The chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Abandoned Projects, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, gave the directive during a session of the panel with the group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who was represented by the managing director of NNPV Properties Limited, Musa Yahaya Hamza, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “This committee was constituted pursuant to a resolution of the National Assembly to investigate all assets in the custody of MDAs; assets that are being trespassed and encroached; assets that are just wasting away that could be converted to revenue for the federal government for the development of our country

“I want to emphasise the various complaints that we have received from communities in the South-South about wasted pipelines that litter all over the place particularly in Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers States. And the complaints we have from these communities are to the extent that not only have they caused environmental hazards; they are constituting threats to the security of the communities because they lead to vandals coming in all of the time to check on those things that are lying waste there,” he said.