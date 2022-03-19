The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi has said though repatriation of Yoruba artefacts and antiquities from foreign lands is a welcomed development, emphasis should be given to cultural preservation.

The frontline monarch stated this at the on-site exhibition and unveiling of the ancient Olokun Heritage site in Ile-ife.

This is just as the monarch claimed that the Yoruba race commenced what is today known as physics and other high technological studies globally.

According to the Ooni, the site is significant in the sense that it is the location where the prominent Ori Olokun bronze head was discovered and excavated in 1910 and taken to the British Museum where it is till date.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During a research in the 18th century, a British scientist known as Richard Landner led a team to a market in the Old Oyo empire known as Katingua where they found some precious items. When they asked the Oyo people, they said such items could be only gotten from Ife; where they all came from.

“When the researcher traced it down to Ife in 1830, he was amazed to see a very broad-based technology rolling out glass technology in millions and trading it across the world. Other researchers came in the early 19th century, they kept digging and that was when they saw the Yoruba’s identity; Ori Olokun and took it to the British Museum.

“We are the first material scientists as far as Physics, Chemistry and other high technologies are concerned. We started the glass technology here, before you all are items of over four thousand years ago that stand as evidence to justify the claim.” Ooni Ogunwusi said.

He said findings from the archaeological survey conducted on the site which affirmed that materials for production of glass were sourced in the area in the ancient time, is further attestation that Ile-Ife is the cradle of civilization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, a researcher from the British Museum, Dr. Abidemi Babalola, explained that he was fascinated to undertake since 2009, the research to affirm that materials for glass production were sourced from the site based on reports of early researchers.