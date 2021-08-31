Senate President Ahmad Lawan has welcomed the mass surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists. He, however, called for those with serious issues to face legal process.

The reports that Boko Haram elements are coming out of their trenches to surrender to Nigerian troops should be seen as a welcome development and should be encouraged.

Lawan stated this yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State at the palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi.

He was in the state in the company with the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni on condolence visit to the monarch who lost his elder brother and also to the family of former foreign affairs minister, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, over the death of his mother-in-law.

The Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum and his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, received them at Kingibe’s residence and the Shehu of Borno’s Palace.

A statement issued by the senate president’s spokesman, Ola Awoniyi said Lawan seized the opportunity of the condolence visit to reassure the people in that part of the country that the federal government would continue to work with the state authorities to ensure restoration of peace and stability in the region.

He said, “The recent surrender by Boko Haram elements is a good development for the security of this country.

Personally, I believe that the federal government must work with the Borno State Government and other states in this part of the country to ensure that those that have been received are appropriately processed.

“Those that have no issues to answer are sanitised and taken back to their communities. Those that may have issues to answer should be taken through the legal proceses but we must ensure that we encourage Boko Haram elements and those they have taken by force to come out to surrender so that this unnecessary insurgency placed on us comes to an end.”

Responding, the Shehu of Borno said his people had “seriously suffered as a result of Boko Haram crisis.” but added that they were “lucky” to have the Buhari government which eventually changed the tide.

The monarch said all the local government areas which were under the control of Boko Haram had been taken back and that normal business activities had returned.