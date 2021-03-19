By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

A conflict management expert and women advocate, Sophia Sonime, has told men physically abused by the female folk to stop feeling ashamed of reporting cases of the abuses because of its adverse effects on their children.

Sonime stated this at a virtual lecture organised by the National Association of Seadogs, NAS (Pyrates Confraternity) Zuma Deck Abuja to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The theme of the lecture was “Women in Leadership – Achieving an Equal Future In a COVID-19 World”, with sub-themes, “Physical abuse as a weapon for the destruction of women, the impact on leadership and emotional abuse and its impact on women development”.

Discussants pointed out that while the theme was specific to women, some men also suffer physical and emotional abuse from women and that gender-based violence was not gender specific.

Families were also enjoined to raise their children devoid of the cultural or traditional belief systems that boys were more important and therefore more superior to women.

Another speaker, Khadijah Alali, a lawyer, media anchor, gender equality and family advocate said, “An emotionally damaged woman is a damaged home, a damaged home is a damaged nation.”

The Capoon of Zuma Deck, Mr. Anderson Kolawole Oseh in his opening address, extolled the giant strides women were making, with more women attaining leadership positions.

He specifically mentioned the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), describing it as a worthy example.