Worried by the increasing rate of domestic violence across the country, the Nigeria Police Force has called on Nigerians, especially victims of domestic violence to report such cases to any police station nearest to them for immidate action.

The Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who stated this in a video message on Sunday, said it was better to speak out when the violence start in order to avoid cases of death.

The Force PRO, who stated that domestic violence can be on both men and women, said what is important is that whoever is being violated or assaulted, reports to the police on time before it becomes late.

It would be recalled that just recently, popular gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, died after she was allegedly beaten on several occasions by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

The inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba has also said the Nigeria police force was waiting for autopsy report on the death Osinachi before charging the husband, Peter to court.

The IGP made the disclosure when he received the minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who paid him a courtesy visit on his office at the Force headquarters, Abuja.

The inspector-general of Police, while reacting to the inquiry on the investigation into Osinachi’s death, noted that the untimely death was heart-breaking particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

He stated that the FCT Command of the Nigeria police force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

The suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations were still ongoing.

The IGP further emphasised that considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death and her husband will be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for her death.

The Inspector-general of Police stressed that the alleged act is condemnable in all ramifications as it is both illegal and immoral for one human to take the life of another in any manner contrary to the provisions of the law.

