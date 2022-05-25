The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have dismissed report of plane crash-landing in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP, the Lagos Terrorial Head of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that he had reached out to control towers and other relevant authorities in the aviation industry but they all said the incident didn’t happen.

He added, “The Control Tower could not confirm and no plane is missing on the TRACON. It is pertinent to clear the rumour going round on the purported plane crash landing around Ikeja with a obscuring footage in a crowded traffic scene.

“After due consultations with all critical stakeholders and tracking of all incoming and outgoing flights in Lagos, there is no plane missing so far.”

Also, FAAN rebutted the report, saying the aircraft was sold by its owner and was being towed to its final destination.

FAAN on it’s official Facebook page said, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport.

“The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination.”