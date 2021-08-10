Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been rated as the overall best governor in the handling of COVID-19 pandemic, economy, infrastructure, political sagacity, humility and environment/waste management.

A report conducted by Best Media Consultants and signed by its managing director, Mr Stephen Eke, also said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State emerged second for management of environment/waste and COVID-19.

The report said the research was conducted in the quest to deepen Nigeria’s democracy and to feel the pulse of Nigerians on governance in four major commercial cities of Lagos, Abia, Kano and Rivers states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said it deployed the face-to-face interview technique through the use of a structured questionnaire in conducting the research.

It said all respondents were screened to eliminate political bias, interest, loyalty and sympathy, adding that they were all non-partisan.

The report further stated, “With a mean score of +4.41(96 per cent) our audience tended to believe Governor Sanwo-Olu had handled COVID-19 pandemic better than others. Governor Wike was rated +3.44 (77 per cent).

It said security, no doubt, had become a major challenge across the country and Governor Sanwo-Olu was rated +3.32, on the handling of security challenges in Lagos while Governor Wike was rated +2.42.

“Governor Ikpeazu came second with a measure of +3.82. Again, governor Babajide was rated +4.42 for handling political issues in his state. To our audience, he has not had any pronounced crises with his party members since he became governor. Governor Ikpeazu was rated +3.77, while Wike was rated +2.26 showing lack of political sagacity in handling political issues in his state.

The report stated further: “With a mean score of +3.84, governor Wike was rated to have done more in infrastructure followed by Governor Ganduje with +3.64, while Governor Babajide was rated +3.43. It is important to note here that Governor Sanwo-Olu is in his first term in office while others are in the second and last term as governors of their states. Therefore, his achievement is worth celebrating.”

Chief Bestman Nze-Jumbo who commended the research effort and its findings noted that Sanwo-Olu deserved the award adding that it underscored the position of Lagos residents about their governor.