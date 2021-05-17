The Head of Service of Kaduna State, Hajiya Bariatu Yusuf Mohammed has called on civil servants on Grade levels 14 and above and those who are offering essential services, to continuing reporting to their various places of work.

Hajiya Bariatu who made this clarification in a press conference on Saturday, was reacting to the directive of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to Kaduna state workers to embark on strike over the planned rightsizing of civil servants.

The Head of Service recalled that Kaduna State Government had asked workers below Grade Level 14 to stay at home on December 21, 2020 as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

According to her, these categories of workers have not been recalled to their offices since then, except those of them that have been declared as essential by their commissioners and agency heads.

Hajiya Bariatu reiterated that while workers on Grade levels 14 and above, including those who are offering essential service should continue reporting to duty unfailingly, other civil servants will be recalled when necessary.

The Head of Service added that government will issue a circular when the decision to recall them is taken.