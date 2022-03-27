Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has ordered all public servants and political office holders in the state to begin reporting to their places of work on Mondays or face sanctions.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the directive is part of Mr Soludo’s efforts to end the Monday sit-at-home order usually observed in Anambra and other South-east states.

The sit-at-home order was introduced by the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, to put pressure on the federal government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is standing trial in Abuja for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism.

Although IPOB had suspended the order, residents have continued to observe it mostly out of fear of possible attacks by gunmen.

Governor Soludo has repeatedly condemned the civil order which has disrupted the local economies.

Mr Soludo, during his inaugural address, said the poor masses lose an estimated N19.6 billion in Anambra alone.

The Head of Service in Anambra State, Theodora Igwebe, in a circular on Friday, disclosed that Mr Soludo said the order to report to work on Mondays follows the need to reposition service in the state for better performance and productivity.

“Consequently, absence from duty on Mondays or any other official workday without approval will be viewed as serious misconduct which will attract appropriate sanctions,” the statement read. (PREMIUM TIMES)