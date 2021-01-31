The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called on the public to leverage on the “Flagit” Anti- Corruption App, to report unprofessional and professional conducts exhibited by FRSC staff for punishment and reward where applicable.

Oyeyemi made the call while reviewing the impact of the app on the conduct of the staff.

He noted that as a public institution, the management of the FRSC has made several conscious attempts to ensure zero tolerance to corruption that has impacted positively on service delivery.

He made the call in a statement by the corps’ Public Education Officer Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem yesterday in Abuja.

The “Flagit Anti Corruption App” which was inaugurated in 2019, was a platform specifically designed for public complaints, dissatisfaction and commendations about the services received from FRSC operatives nationwide.

Oyeyemi said that the call was in a bid to achieve total eradication of all incidences of disservice, indiscipline and corruption among personnel.

He stated, among others, that just on Jan. 28, three members of FRSC patrol team were reported to have exhibited a great deal of professionalism.

This, he said, was in prompt rescue operations on Lugbe, Airport road in Abuja, where they swiftly rescued and revived a crash victim who was in a deadly state.

“In return for representing the corps well, the three of them have been given cash rewards and commendation letters as motivation to do more.