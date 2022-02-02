The Nigerian Navy has described as fake news reports of attack on its personnel by militants of Biafra Nation’s League at Oron beach.

The director information Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun in a statement said the purported attack has been investigated and found to be fake news.

He therefore called on members of the general public to disregard the report.

The report alleged that one naval officer was killed by a militant group identified as ‘Black Marine’ at Oron Beach.

The group according to the report is suspected to be the armed wing of Biafra Nations League (BNL) which is a separatist group operating at the Bakassi Peninsula.

“This purported incident has been investigated and found to be false.

“The public is therefore requested to note that no such incident occurred at the Beach.”

He added that there has never been any activity of BNL at the Beach and in Oron generally both in the past and as at the time of the investigation.

“The Beach was observed to be calm and peaceful while all operators were conducting their activities unhindered.

The social media report could be considered to be ‘Fake News’. It should therefore be disregarded in its entirety as it could be a propaganda by BNL to deliberately cause panic and apprehension at the popular Oron Beach”.

However, he said the Naval units and formations have been directed to intensify patrols to reassure legitimate businessmen in the general area of their safety and security.