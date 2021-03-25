BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Tank Farms Relocation, Petrol and LPG Stations Compliance, has cautioned Abia State government to be strigent in issuing approval to gas and petrol stations in the state.

The chairman of the committee, Hon (Mrs) Miriam Onuoha stated this in her remarks when the committee paid Governor Okezie Ikpeazu a courtesy visit at the Government House, Umuahia, the state capital.

She said they were in the state as part of their oversight function of ascertaining whether tank farms, petrol, gas and other LPG stations were sited in accordance with guidelines, regulations, and other safety measures.

Lamenting that some stations in the state were approved and allocated without site inspection by the relevant bodies, she appealed to him to stop the renewal of licences of such stations until they complied with the guidlines.

In his response, Ikpeazu assured the committee of his administration’s resolve to ensure that petrol, gas stations, and other inflammable material shops are no longer sited in residential and unauthorised areas of the state.

Represented by his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, he pointed out that the administration has continued to create enabling environment for business and investments to thrive by improving on the ease of doing business.

He said, “The visit has added impetus to what we are doing to stop the worrisome indiscriminate siting of such sations. I wish to assure you of our support for your efforts to protect the lives and property of our citizens.”