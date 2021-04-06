By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The House of Representatives has appealed to Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to suspend its planned nationwide strike over the failure of governments to implement the financial autonomy of the Judiciary.

The lawmakers said while they understand and share the union’s concerns on financial autonomy, they however appeal for momentarily shelving of the planned strike in order to give the House time to engage governments towards resolving the issue.

In a statement signed by chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke, the lawmakers said it is noteworthy that the House of Representatives under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila takes the concerns involving the Judiciary seriously.

Luke said that the House through its committee has constantly canvassed for the financial autonomy, better welfare and conditions of service for both judicial officers and judiciary staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is because the Committee understands that financial independence is synonymous with an independent judiciary that can execute justice and adjudicate over the interests of citizens and residents without fear or favour

“The Committee notes that while the cause of the Union is desirable, it may at the moment expose litigants to untold hardship and limit their access to justice.

“It is in this vein that the Committee calls on the Union to stand down on its proposed strike action while we engage with the governments both at the federal and state levels towards resolving the outstanding issues,” he said.