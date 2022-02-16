House of Representatives yesterday resolved that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruq Yahaya and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba should ensure thorough investigation into the invasion of five communities in Ahiazu LGA of Imo State, last Saturday by gunmen suspected to be law enforcement agents.

The investigation is to unravel the perpetrators of the act; the reason for the invasion; ascertain the number of lives lost and properties destroyed. The investigation is also expected to unravel why the communities that are not at war must be razed without recourse to the excruciating effect of rendering the innocent homeless as well as depriving the living of their breadwinners.

The House, however, mandated its committees on Police Affairs as well as the committee on Army to ensure compliance.

The House, while adopting a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihite federal constituency of Imo State, Emeka Chinedu, noted that Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze in Ahiazu LGA, have been peaceful and quiet communities.

He, however, described as worrisome, the gestapo invasion, siege and wanton destruction of lives and properties.

He observed that Nigerians are increasingly losing hope and confidence in the nation’s law enforcers due to high-handedness, unethical conducts and total disregard for rule of law and engagements.

He also expressed concern about the news of averted bloodshed across the communities due to the timeous intervention of some community leaders who persuaded youths against coming to the defence of their lives and properties.

