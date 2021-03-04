By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to without further delay review constituency delineation as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with a view to creating more constituencies.

The House also mandated its committee on electoral matters to interface with the leadership of INEC and report back within six weeks.

The minority leader of the House, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, in a motion of urgent national importance, noted that it was the responsibility of INEC to initiate the process of creating more constituencies, according to section 71 of the 1999 Constitution.

He also noted that the population of Nigeria had increased over the years, adding that INEC has never complied with the constitutional provisions since 1999.

Elumelu, however, urged that in reviewing constituency delineation, INEC should take into consideration Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta State and Iseyin/Kajola/Iwajowa/Itesiwaju in Oyo State as they have four local government areas and form largest federal constituencies in both population and landmass in the entire nation.

Specifically, Elumelu demanded that INEC should split his federal constituency into Aniocha North/Aniocha south federal constituency and Oshimili North/Oshimili south federal constituency, and also urged that Iseyin/Kajola/Iwajowa/Itesiwaju in Oyo State with four local government areas be split into Iseyin/Kajola federal constituency and Iwajowa/Itesiwaju federal constituency.

Elumelu in the motion noted that section 71(b) of the constitution empowers INEC to divide the federation into three hundred and sixty federal constituencies for elections into the House of Representatives. But said the section 73(1) expressly directed that

the commission “shall review the division of states of the federation

into federal constituencies at intervals of not less than 10years, and

may alter the constituencies in accordance with the provisions of this

section to such extent as it may consider desirable in the light of

the review.”

He also said that section 49 provides that the House of

Representatives shall consist of 360 members representing 360

constituency of nearly equal population as far as possible, provided

that no constituency shall fall within more than one state.

He, however, expressed worry that some federal constituencies are

twice the size of others in both size and population and is at variance

with the letters and dictates of the 1999 constitution.