House of Representatives yesterday threw its weight behind the executive arm of government on the suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria.

All efforts by the deputy minority leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu to sway the House against the government’s decision proved abortive.

During the consideration of the report of the House committee on National Orientation, Ethics and Values; Telecommunications; Information and Technology; Justice, and National Security and Intelligence, which investigated the suspension of Twitter, Okechukwu urged that the suspension be lifted considering the negative consequences it may have on Nigeria.

Okechukwu, who recalled that the committee was given three core mandate that includes; determining the circumstances surrounding the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria; the legal authority upon which the federal government relied on the suspension; and inviting the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed to brief it on the development, noted that the committee’s recommendations failed to address the issues.

“None of the five recommendations has answered the questions. The committee has not done prudent work. I would say that this report should not be considered, let the committee go and do a thorough job,” he said.

The deputy speaker of the House, Idris Wase had earlier objected to the report, as he said the National Security Adviser (NSA) was not consulted, even though the matter borders more on security.

However, the speaker Femi Gbajabimila said the committee had delivered on its mandate objectively, adding that inputs from lawmakers could be accommodated when the report is considered.

“It is uncharitable. Almost disingenuous to come and try and lampoon the work done by the committee. Whatever side of the divide we are on, the committee has discharged its responsibility objectively. In the recommendation, they may not be as straight to the point as we want, that is the whole idea of consideration of the report. You can interject. You can amend. You can put in your recommendation based on the finding,” he said.