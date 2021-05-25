The House of Representatives has expressed its displeasure towards the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) over the agency’s inability to maintain the 22 cargo scanners after the contract with the equipment manufacturers elapsed.

The management of the NCS, rather than maintain the cargo scanners purchased in 2006 at over $120m, opted for the purchase of another set of 3 cargo scanners.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his opening remarks at the investigative hearing on the transparency in the transfer of technical know-how from Contecna Destination Inspection limited to Global Scan systems limited, noted that the House would ascertain the status of the machine and why despite the massive investments in the sector, Nigeria did not achieve the modernisation objectives that motivated the investment.

According to Gbajabiamila, the practice of physical inspection is time-consuming and ineffective.

“It also contributes to the delays at the Ports and border points and allows for prohibited goods to enter the country despite the best efforts of custom officers. It is therefore an untenable status quo, and it must change,” he said.

National president of the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics in Nigeria, Mr Frank Ogunojemite in his presentation noted that the purchase of the scanners without any attempt on the part of the government to reach out to the original equipment manufacturer to ascertain if the old ones can be salvaged proves that the problems confronting Nigeria’s modern cargo examination are lack of maintenance culture.

According to Ogunojemite, purchasing new set of scanners is not the solution, “The problem will most likely repeat itself if no individual or agency is held responsible for their maintenance. To ensure the efficiency of cargo examination and improve competitiveness, nothing prevents the government from engaging the OEM to repair the previous scan area and put them back to use alongside new ones that may be required.

“As the NCS has proved itself to be incapable of handling something as sensitive as operations and maintenance of multimillion naira scanners, to avoid a repeat of history, beat left in the hands of contracted DI agents who will operate and maintain it, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of finance and economic planning, Zainab Ahmed, who was represented at the investigative hearing by Mr Stephen Okon, a director at the ministry, said the federal government decided to purchase new scanners as spare parts were not available to repair existing ones.

However, in sharp contrast to the minister position, representative of Smith Detection, manufacturers of the alleged faulty scanners, Manoj Jagtiani said out of the 22 scanners only 13 are currently functional adding that the scanners they manufactured are expected to last for 20years.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Handed Ali who was represented by Assistant Comptroller General, Aliyu Saidu on his part said not all necessary equipment for the scanners were provided by the manufacturers but agreed that the Customs personnel were only trained by Cotecna, a stakeholder to man the scanners.