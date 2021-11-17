House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee Investigating Real Estate Sector in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to summon the executive secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) over the alleged failure of some of the heads of agencies in the FCT to honour an invitation to appear before the committee.

The committee’s chairman, Hon. Blessing Onuh, said the heads of agencies in the FCTA had declined repeated invitations to appear before the panel despite allegations against them during a recent public hearing.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had accused officials of the FCDA of conniving with members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to swindle beneficiaries of the mass housing scheme in Abuja.

ICPC chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, said the Land Department of the FCTA was conniving with REDAN to swindle Nigerians in the nation’s capital.

He said the commission had received several petitions and complaints from the real estate sector, off-buyers, developers, bothering on forgery, non-delivery of projects, marketing of fake land, fraudulent allocation, refusal of the government to pay fair values for acquired land, amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICPC boss said the FCDA has refused to sanitise the real estate sector, even though they know about the sharp practices, “but look the other way.”

Reacting to this, Onuh said her committee has concluded plans to subpoena the FCDA management and real estate developers in the nation’s capital.

She said the officials have questions to answer from the committee about allegations of aiding and abetting real estate fraud in the FCT.