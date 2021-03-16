ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

An ad hoc Committee of House of Representatives set up to investigate and recover funds, assets and dividends of the federal government in some privatised public enterprises has vowed to recover billions of naira hidden from the government. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon Ibrahim Makama Misau, at its inaugural meeting yesterday promised members of the committee that the panel would ensure that it delivers on the assignment.

Misau who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, said “I want to assure the Speaker and members of the public that we shall work with the House Standing Rules and uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in doing our job.

“As chairman of the Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, I know as a matter of fact, that the legal framework for privatisation and commercialisation of public enterprises is the 1999 Public Enterprises Act.

“The Act established the NCP, which is chaired by the Vice President that makes all Privatisation and Commercialisation decisions, while the BPE, the Secretariat, is responsible for implementing NCP decisions.” Misau, while seeking the support of all stakeholders, media, ex-staff of privatised public enterprises, labour unions etc, said: “we shall x-ray the transactions processed to find any missing monies, assets, dividends of Federal Government that are not accounted for or missing and recover all on behalf of Nigerians and the federal government.”