By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Need to Investigate Executed, Funded and Repeated Capital Projects in the Appropriation Acts have vowed to track such projects and report them to the appropriate authorities.

Chairman of the Committee Hon Makki Abubakar said that there are many such unexecuted funded projects in the annual budgets scattered in every nook and cranny of the country.

He further said that the Committee after its meeting would engage the services of some consultants to help in tracking and aggregation of such abandoned projects.

The member representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency of Benue State, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo who is a member of the Committee, said there were many duplicated abandoned projects across the country.

He further said that the reports from Ministries, Departments and Agencies were different from the reality.