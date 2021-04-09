By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

House of Representatives has condemned Monday’s invasion of the Owerri Custodial Centre and police headquarters in Imo State.

The chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon Anayo Edwin, in a statement, expressed worries that about 1,800 inmates escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre, during the invasion.

Edwin urged the security agencies to fish out perpetrators and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

He also urged the DSS to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the attacks in order to forestall future occurrences.

Besides, the lawmaker charged the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies to beef up security around the various custodial centres across the country to avoid a reoccurrence.

According to him, “The security agencies must strive to avoid a situation where criminals attack custodial centres at will and set the inmates free”.

Edwin, while charging the security agencies to redouble their efforts to re-arrest the escapees and return them to the facility, urged members of the society to report suspicious movements around them to the nearest police station.

He stated that it is not in the interest of the country and citizens to allow the inmates to roam about freely.