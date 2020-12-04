By IGHO OYOYO |

The House of Representatives has created three more standing committees to take care of host communities in the Niger Delta in line with the Petroleum Industry Bill that is currently before the National Assembly for consideration.

The speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila announced on Thursday during plenary that the additional committees are the Host Community Standing Committee, House Committee on Disabilities and House Committee on Science Research Institutions bringing the total number of standing committees to 108.

The PIB now before the House seeks a holistic development of petroleum host communities.

President Muhammadu Buhari also on Thursday transmitted 2021 Appropriation Bill of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the National Assembly. President Buhari in a letter read by the speaker appealed for the quick passage of the bill.