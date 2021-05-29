The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots has bemoaned the delay by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to dispose of assets seized as proceeds of corruption, particularly those the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Adejobi Adeogun, while chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said it was improper to continue keeping such recoveries as they were losing value over time.

“Given the financial situation of Nigeria, shouldn’t we just auction these things fast and put the money to use. Why does it take so long to turn these assets into cash to fund the budget?” Adeogun queried.

Bawa had at the investigative hearing of the committee valued the worth of jewellery seized from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, at over N14 billion. He also put the worth of a house seized from her at $80 million.

He said though they got the forfeiture order for assets recovered from the former minister in 2019, they were yet to be auctioned.

He said they were looking to a presidential committee to auction all the assets and deposit the money appropriately.

He attributed the delay in disposing to long court processes and administration exigences.

He said with the setting up of the committee by the government, all assets recovered by the EFCC, as well as those recovered by other authorized agencies would be disposed of quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bawa, who denied that recovered loot was being re-looted, said the commission was going to digitize all its processes for more efficiency and transparency.