House of Representatives has berated real estate developers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over their contravention of appropriate laid down procedures in carrying out their business.

The House lashed at the developers for failing to deliver to their subscribers and building without relevant authorisation from the government among others.

The ad-hoc committee of the House investigating the operations of real estate developers in the (FCT yesterday visited various sites in Abuja for its oversight function.

The chairman of the committee, Hon Blessing Onyeche Onuh, after the tour, described their findings as mind-boggling, saying they violated the processes and regulations governing the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the developers whose sites were visited are BILAAD, Brains and Hammers, KYC and EFAB.

Onuh said the committee would analyze the various infractions by the developers and deal with them appropriately.

“You are all aware that this is an investigative committee and we are here on a fact finding mission to discover what is on ground, what the reality is. We commenced this committee in November last year. And all this while we have been calling developers to our office and also we create a platform between the developers and subscribers to have an interface to discuss. So it is more a theoretical thing. So we are here to see it for ourselves. We are here to practicalize it and know if the developers are in compliance.

“What we have discovered is so mind-boggling. There are a lot of contraventions, a lot of infractions by the developers in some of the places we visited.

ADVERTISEMENT

They do not have building plan approvals. No documents like where we are here in EFAB. No titled documents. All EFAB could present to this committee is just a lease agreement of 2003. There is so much going on here and it is quite unfortunate and we promise that this committee is going to do something about it. We would look at the infractions, analyze them and then we would send those that have infractions and contraventions to the necessary authority for intervention,” she said.