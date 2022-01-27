BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

House of Representatives has mandated its committees on Tertiary Education and Services, Land Transport, Environment and Science and Technology to engage stakeholders to design a 10–Year Action Plan to improve the research capabilities of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions with the intent to improve the automobile industry.

This is just as the House urged the federal government to adequately fund Institutions involved in research in the production of electric and solar cars. At the same time enjoined the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to design a workable plan on how to produce electric cars in commercial quantities in Nigeria, using homegrown human capital.

The chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, on in a motion in Need to Increase Funding for Innovation and Technology in Tertiary Education, noted that the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) recently unveiled its first five-seater electric car, Christened Lion Ozumba 551.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, the House mandated its Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity to develop a comprehensive industrial revolution template featuring both economic and social impact projections and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

The member representing Ahiazu/Ezinitte Federal Constituency of Imo state Hon. Chinedu Emeka Martins in a motion in the Urgent Need to Combat Unemployment and Social Vices through Establishment of Industries Across

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation noted that the unprecedented rate of unemployment was the root of the social vices in the country.

He explained that currently experienced unemployment in the country and 33.3 percent unemployment and the 28 per cent youth unemployment rates amounting to over 11 million unemployed youths, verifies the lack of cottage industries in the country. This, he said, should have played a critical role in engaging youthful energy positively in the production of raw materials as well as semi–finished products, thus distracting young people from taking up social vices as the only alternative for survival and social mobility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson had his motion noted that the car, which is said to be part of the drive to accord innovation and technology attention in the institution was made with 80 per cent locally–sourced materials and can cover a 30–kilometer distance when fully charged.

Benson further said in 2014, an undergraduate of the Faculty of Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Segun Oyeyiola converted a Volkswagen Beetle into the wind and solar–powered car.

He opined that given the wanton environmental pollution and renewed campaign for a greener source of energy and transportation, any vehicle that is environmentally friendly and doesn’t emit toxic gasses should be encouraged.