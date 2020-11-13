By IGHO OYOYO |

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed disappointment over abandoned projects, especially roads in the nation’s capital.

This happened on Thursday when the committee engaged the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello in the 2021 FCT budget defence session, where the Minister disclosed that the territory’s administration intent to spend about N billion naira in 2021 fiscal year.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdulahi Garba has constituted a 7-man sub panel to interface with authorities of the FCT administration and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), over collection tenement rate Also, the committee members lamented the level of insecurity in some areas of the city, where they said, miscreants and criminals have taken over. The minister was therefore tasked to urgently address the proliferation of shanties, development of development of sate let towns, and transportation challenges

Responding to the issue of abandoned projects, the minister however stated that appreciable progress had been made in the last five years, especially on the Airport Road, blaming the challenge on the FCT budget which has been brought down from an annual figure of about N180 billion to about N90 billion last year.