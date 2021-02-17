ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of reviewing upward the number of state constituencies across the nation in line with sections 113 to 114 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Although the motion was specifically for the creation of more constituencies in Oyo State, it was eventually amended to accommodate other states with similar needs.

The 14 representatives from Oyo State, led by the member representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North, Ajibola Muraina, in the motion urged INEC to create eight additional state constituencies to comply with the provisions of Sections 112 to 114 of the 1999 Constitution.

Muraina in the motion noted that to comply with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the number of state constituencies in Oyo State should be 40, being the maximum threshold prescribed by the constitution.

According to him, since the inception of the present democratic dispensation on May 29, 1999, INEC has failed to review the number of state constituencies in Oyo State as prescribed by the constitution which is the supreme law of the federation and its provisions are binding on all authorities and persons in Nigeria.

He said the failure or refusal of INEC to comply with the provisions of the constitution deprives the Oyo people of equitable and fair representation in the State House of Assembly;

“The discharge of this constitutional duty by INEC is subject to the consequential approval of the National Assembly, hence, the process should be commenced and concluded before the statutory periods prescribed for the conduct of the next general election in Nigeria, which may hold in the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

But the member representing Kosofe federal constituency of Lagos State, Rotimi Agunsoye proposed an amendment to the motion, to

accommodate other states.

The House, however, mandated its committee on Electoral Matters to ensure compliance and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

Section 112 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that INEC shall divide every state in the federation into a such number of state constituencies as is equal to three or four times the number of federal constituencies within the state.

Section 91 of the constitution provides that the House of Assembly of a state shall consist of three or four times the number of seats the state has in the House of Representatives divided in a way to reflect, as far as possible, nearly equal population: provided that a House of Assembly of a State shall consist of not less than 24 and not more than 40 members.

While section 114 of the constitution provides that INEC shall review the division of every state into constituencies at intervals of not less than 10 years, and may alter such constituencies under the

provisions of this section to such extent as it may consider desirable in the light of the review.