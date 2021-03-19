By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

House of Representatives has urged the Ministries of Youth and Sports Development; Labour and Employment to build effective synergy to generate a databank for youths to enhance their chances of obtaining empowerment and employment.

The call followed a motion titled “Need to Design Youth Data Bank in Nigeria”, moved by Hon Uju Kingsley Chima from Imo State at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Chima noted that the population distribution chart of Nigeria indicated that the youth made up of graduates, undergraduates, artisans, and other unemployed or unengaged were not accurately captured in a comprehensive databank.

He also noted that the inadequacy of knowledge of the exact engagement status of the youth has hampered policy formulation and implementation in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the giant strides of the federal government through the various social investment programmes like the N–power targeted at youth empowerment, the lawmaker stated that well-structured data will cure the malaise of systemic fraud in the employment processes.

“Robust and detailed data bank generated through the various federal constituencies and senatorial districts will effectively curb all systematic challenges, including corrupt practices associated with the old

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Youth Development to ensure the implementation of the resolution.