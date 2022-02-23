The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the deployment of Super Tucano fighter jet against bandits terrorizing Wasagu, Danko and Sakaba local government areas of Kebbi State.

The House also enjoined the president to deploy, massively, all the law enforcement agencies to conduct a rigorous operation that will bring to an end to the banditry and cattle rustling in the affected local government areas.

At the same time, the House directed the Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector General of Police to, as a matter of urgency, set up Commands in the affected areas.

The resolutions were sequel to the consideration and adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on the need to urgently deploy new strategies to address the alarming rate of kidnapping, banditry and other related crimes in the area, sponsored by the Member representing Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasagu/Sakaba federal constituency of the state in House of Representatives, Kabir Tukura Ibrahim, who also caused the House to observe a one minute silence in honour of all the departed souls in the country due to terrorism, banditry, and separatist agitation.

While presenting the motion before the House, Tukura explained that the current strategy of combatting the security challenge was not enough to surmount the menace.

The House, therefore, directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as donor organisations to provide relief materials to the distressed people of the state.

Tukura in the motion noted that it was no longer news that bandits were moving in hundreds from village to village and house to house in Wasagu/Danko and Sakaba LGAs of Kebbi State, in search of cattle to rustle, innocent civilians to kidnap, foodstuffs to set ablaze and women to rape.

He also noted that at intervals, the Armed Forces, together with the support of vigilantes across the affected LGAs, provide defensive mechanisms in combatting the attacks of the criminals in the areas

According to Tukura, in so many operations of the Armed Forces and the Vigilantes against the banditry activities, heavy casualties of the combatants were recorded.

Despite the collaborative efforts, Tukura said the bandits now conduct their criminal operations in broad daylight riding on motorbikes with not less than two to three criminals per bike, carrying sophisticated guns and ammunition.

“The bandits have taken over the control of Yar-Kuka, Morai, Dan-kade, within WajeDistrict of Wasagu Chiefdom. Furthermore, in BenaDistrict, over 100 people were abducted in Bana Dan-ummaru, Tunburku, Mairairai and Ayu. Specifically, in Ayu, the residents were forced to flee to Wasagu and Bena Areas.

“On the 19th February 2022, the bandits in hundreds passed through Waje, Sabon-layi, Zuttu and Kangon Wasagu, where they killed so many people and rustled over 1000 caws. This incidence has therefore increased the number of IDPs in Waje, Ribah, Kanyaand Wasagu all in Wasagu/Danko LGA,” he said.

Tukura, however, lamented that the people of Doka; Ganyale; Morai; Ktare; Banku-mutare; Bawada; Tungar-Dangula; Tungar Galla; Gimi; Zagami; Kahalmo; and Chud-kubu all under Waje District in WasaguChiefdom Wasagu/Danko had to flee to different destinations in search of their safety.

“In Sakaba local government, the bandits have taken over Dankolo, Makuku, Sakaba Janbirni, and Kurmin-hodo towns and villages. In another sad story, on 10th February 2022, the Bandits displaced the residents Unguwan Wade, Agali, and Mazarko. They killed many people and kidnapped about 80 people. The residents in these areas are currently in IDP camps in Dirin-daji,” he added.