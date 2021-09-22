The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to commence urgent emergency repairs on all unmotorable federal government roads, particularly those affected by the recent heavy downpours.

With specific reference to Onitsha-Owerri Expressway; Enugu-Portharcourt; Warri-Sapelle; Kabba-Omuo Ekiti roads and other affected roads nationwide, the lawmakers noted the call was necessary with a view to easing hardship on motorists and Nigerians.

A motion moved by the deputy minority leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu, and 80 others, including the speaker, Femi Gbajabimila also urged the minister to fix the strategic portions of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway while the contractor is still carrying out rehabilitation works.

The House further demanded an investigation of the abandonment of the rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway which has led to the gory condition of the Amansea section of the expressway.

Although the motion was directed at specific interstate highways, it was amended to accommodate more roads nationwide.

Okechukwu, while presenting the motion noted that the precarious security situation across the nation which may present opportunity for criminal elements to take undue advantage of these situations.

Other members including the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, Tajudeen Yussuff (PDP-Kogi), Fredrick Agbeni (PDP-Bayelsa), and Vitor Nwokolo sought an amendment to include affected roads in their federal constituencies.

To this end, the speaker suggested that all federal roads should be captured in the motion.

Meanwhile, the House also urged the Federal Ministry of Power, Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as well as the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to devise a means of restoring Maiduguri to the National Grid.

The House also urged also the Military authorities to intensity their final push in the fight against the unrepentant elements of the Boko Haram Terrorists.

The member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan federal constituency of Borno State, Hon Abdulkadir Rahis, in a motion noted that Maiduguri and its environs had been without electricity for over nine months as a result of the destruction of the Power Transmission Towers by Boko Haram terrorists.

The lack of electricity in the area, according to Abdulkadri is adversely affecting the social, economic activities of Maiduguri residents.

“Despite the commendable measures by the Borno State Government and the appreciable efforts of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) at rebuilding the Transmission Towers, Boko Haram insurgents are unrelenting at destroying more Towers,” he said.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has in January 2020, raised the alarm that Boko Haram insurgents had thrown Maiduguri and its environs into total darkness after cutting off the city from electricity supply from the national grid.